President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration deployed hundreds of security forces across the country to clampdown on July 31 political activists and human rights defenders protesting against gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

Dozens of political activists participating in the low key July 31 protests including book Prize nominee Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere were unlawfully arrested and persecuted for voicing against corruption.

Ordinary citizens were assaulted by security forces for sitting outside instead of being indoors on July 31.