President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba has called new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema a sell out.

Hichilema was Zambia’s main opposition party United Party for National Development UPND leader who dislodged incumbent President Edgar Lungu with a landslide after the just ended polls.

Meanwhile, commenting on a photograph of Hichilema and main Zimbabwean opposition MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, Charamba said ‘the sell outs.’

“Zvivatengesi,” (The sell outs) wrote Charamba on his ghost Twitter handle @Jamwanda.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwean cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has blasted Charamba for his sentiments.

Moyo says Mnangagwa’s office will sweat to mend relations with the new Zambian government after Charamba’s rant.

“This TWEET FROM MNANGAGWA’S office, demonizing @HHichilema, the incoming President of the Republic of Zambia, and calling him a sellout, as recent as 25 May 2021, will have some people in OPC sweating!” said Moyo.