The Mo Ibrahim Foundation announces that there is no winner of the 2019 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

This decision has been made following deliberations by the independent Prize Committee. Announcing the decision, Prize Committee Chair Festus Mogae commented:

The Ibrahim Prize recognises truly exceptional leadership in Africa, celebrating role models for the continent. It is awarded to individuals who have, through the outstanding governance of their country, brought peace, stability and prosperity to their people. Based on these rigorous criteria, the Prize Committee could not award the Prize in 2019.

Commenting on the decision, Mo Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said: