Sister of one of the women who perished in a blaze that engulfed Genius Kadungure’s car after Sunday’s horrific accident has expressed bitterness with her sibling for keeping company with the late Harare socialite.

Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli was one of three passengers in Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce from which the flamboyant 36-year-old was pulled out before it burst into flames.

The crash occurred hours after Moana had celebrated her birthday with Ginimbi and several other people who included her younger sister Tatenda Gudza.

Yesterday, a teary Gudza told the Daily News how she and her family had tried in vain to end Moana’s hobnobbing with Ginimbi.

“I never admired Ginimbi’s lifestyle, but I ended up faking it for the sake of my sister.

“He (Ginimbi) was someone possessed by some (evil) spirits. My sister was just a victim of … just imagine how their lives ended.

“We visited the accident scene and we are still puzzled. There were no skid marks on the road or any sign that Genius had indeed tried to save the people in his car,” Gudza told the Daily News at Moana’s funeral wake in Highfield.

Moana is survived by both parents, a seven-year-old daughter and two siblings — Tatenda and Tashinga Kundiona.

Gudza told the Daily News that Moana started behaving weirdly after Ginimbi came into her life a year ago.

“For instance, she (Moana) distributed the bulk of her belongings to us (the family members) some months before her death.

“In all this, we were in the dark and now we are beginning to understand what it all meant.

“We asked her about it and she told us she was relocating to South Africa, saying chances of her staying in Zimbabwe were almost zero,” the 23-year-old said in between sobs.

Gudza, who also attended Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Dreams Night Club hours before the fateful crash, said a number of strange things had happened in the run-up to the horrific crash.

“The birthday cake was in the form of a human body.

“What shocked me was that she (Moana) chose to eat the ‘heart’ part of the cake.

“She told us that she was just interested in eating her heart. I questioned her about the meaning of this and she told me it was just for fun,” Gudza further told the Daily News.

She said Moana’s birthday was on Friday, but the celebrations took place on Saturday.

“She came from South Africa where she was staying with her fiancée for the birthday.

“Her fiancée okayed the trip. When she arrived in the country, she was a completely changed or different person.

“I grew up with Moana and I know all her traits. I know her as a nice and caring sister who believed in working hard for the family, but on this day she was moody and difficult to deal with or understand.

“I thought they were mere mood swings since she was six months preg_nant,” the heartbroken Gudza further said.

“We had a number of misunderstandings on the day of the party. I told her I was not comfortable with her relationship with Genius, but she tried to calm me down, saying he was a nice person.

“I tried in vain to convince her to cancel the party since the police had harassed us several times at the club.

“To make matters worse, Ginimbi arrived around 1am on Sunday. He was the one who insisted the party should go on despite police orders to stop it,” Gudza said.

She said after the party, Moana “sneaked” into Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce and headed for Domboshawa without her knowledge.

“She (Moana) was aware I was not comfortable with Ginimbi, hence she decided to go with him without my knowledge.

“She told me that ‘we will meet at home’. When I heard of the news of the accident, I never thought Moana was among them,” Gudza further said.

Meanwhile, the burial of Moana might take a little longer as her family is conducting DNA tests amid claims that the results will come out in a fortnight.

Moana is expected to be buried at Zororo Memorial Park near Chitungwiza. – DailyNews