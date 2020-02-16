PRESS RELEASE: Mob Attack On ZESCO Tech. Support Engineers.

We received a report around 01:30hrs, that there was a ZESCO line on the ground in Libala South with several trippings in the area.

We rushed to the scene to isolate the line posing danger to the community.

We were then stopped by a mob of residents who immediately started stoning our vehicle, 400 meters away from the faulty line almost touching the ground.

The dangers associated with power lines collapsing is that the high voltage electricity cables would result in sparks that would burn or electrocute anyone in its path or set alight any material or property.

Reports of power lines falling down are categorized as emergency because they can easily burn and damage the poles and bring down power lines.

Other than that, children are usually attracted to fallen or hanging wires and are therefore at risk. Obviously this calls for serious plan B faults resolution in the night.

Henry Kapata.

Spokesperson.