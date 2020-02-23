AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA WROTE;

Thought of the Day

Mob Justice claims 43 lives, A sad period in the life of our country

Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has made a chilling revelation during his comprehensive press conference.

He stated that 43 people have been killed and mostly on false alarm, by mobs meting out false instant justice….

This includes former Permanent Secretary, Timothy Hakuyu who was killed by a frenzied mob in Gwembe, former Kaoma District Commissioner, Kingford Nasilele and 3 members of the Power Tool Bus Services surveying the new route to Chiengi killed by another mob in the area.

In my view, this is among the saddest and darkest period in the life of our country.

Especially that the killings have occurred amidst fear of gassers and ritual killers, and therefore, the profundity of it, is lost.

When did we become killers? When did we take glory in shedding innocent blood?

Gassers or not, ritual murderers or not, this did need to make our communities resort to this murderous action.

When I posted my thoughts demanding that the mob justice actions stop, I was equally alarmed by the numerous comments justifying and insisting that this is the correct action in the face of “mortal danger”.

Some even mocked me that I was too “far away” to understand the atmosphere of fear that had gripped the country.

First of all I was in Zambia most of the time during that period, and secondly, I lived this and condemned publicly and loudly similar incidences in South Africa where communities beat, stoned and killed people because they were foreigners during numerous cases of xenophobia.

Clearly from the statement of the Police, other than the case of the murder that occurred in Chingola, no one has yet died from the gassing incidents.

It is everyone’s hope that the gang behind cases of gassing and ritual murders, heinous crimes, will be apprehended and brought to Justice. But so should those that have killed hiding in a mob!

The disproportionate reaction from our communities have claimed 43 lives and injured 23 others in cases of instant mob justice.

When did our people become openly murderous? When did they learn to be blood thirsty?

43 people killed?

To stone one to death, to pile woods atop and burn his remains? In Zambia….?

This is our lowest low.

The LORD said, “What have you done(Cain)? Listen! Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground- Genesis 4;10

We are nation with a living covenant with Christ. Let us pray and rise above this evil, repent and overcome.

We shall not turn to idolatry neither shall we be ruled or paralyzed by fear or evil.

“For whatever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith. 1 John 5;4

We belong to Lesa uwa Mweo