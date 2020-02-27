MMD president Nevers Mumba has attributed the stance taken by citizens to take the law into their own hands by killing suspects of gassing is as a result of the unusual reluctance by the police to stump out this criminality.

Dr Mumba says the public killing of suspects by citizens is a show of a no confidence vote in the police service as they are taking the law into their own hands in order to defend themselves and their families.

He has since called on the police to get their act together if they are to regain the confidence of Zambians by arresting the criminals, announcing their names, take them to court publicly and give them trials that are highly publicized.

Dr Mumba tells phoenix news that this is also the time that President Edgar Lungu and government must assure both the citizens and investors that Zambia is safe and that security wings are up to the task.

PHOENIX NEWS