HUMAN Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has condemned the venting of frustrations by members of the public on innocent people whom they suspect to be connected to the chemical spraying.

And Mwandenga says the criminal and unlawful blocking of roads by angry mobs to search and harass motorists on suspicion that they carry chemicals used in gassing people must be stopped.

In a statement, Mwandenga said the commission is further disturbed by the report where an angry mob dragged a patient out to Mazabuka General Hospital and set him ablaze on suspicion that he was one of the gassers.

“While the Commission encourages the communities to be on high alert and work closely with the police in bringing to an end the prevailing insecurity and distressing situation in the country, it does not condone individuals taking the law into their own hands and abusing human rights,” Mwandenga said.

And Mwandenga has called on the police to ensure that the people who have been detained in connection with the gassing incidents are dealt with in accordance with the law.