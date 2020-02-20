The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has reacted sharply to social media postings, mocking the wailing of First Lady Esther Lungu when she appealed to the people behind the gassing and killing of innocent citizens to stop the criminal acts.

Patriotic Front Lufwanyama constituency information and publicity secretary Henry Chilombo said it is unZambian for people to start mocking the First Lady who is sympathetic about the pain that is inflicted on innocent citizens by criminals who are going round to spray chemicals in their households.

He says the behaviour by some people, especially those from the opposition, is contrary to the cultural norms of the country which is a Christian nation and that everyone is expected to exhibit good morals.

“We are disturbed by the conduct of some people to mock the First Lady openly on social media. Our mother is concerned about the gassing and killing of innocent citizens, that is why she cried. So we don’t see any reason why some people should mock a person who is showing sympathy to the people,” Chilombo said.

He said the First Lady deserves a lot of respect as the mother of the nation.

On Tuesday this week, the First Lady broke down while making a passionate appeal to those behind the heinous crimes of gassing innocent citizens to stop immediately.

However, some people, especially those aligned to the opposition UPND have taken to social media to mock the First Lady in her broken state.