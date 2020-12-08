A small boy who begs for a living encountered a sight that touched him in a different way, after he came out on the streets to beg for food.

The boy had walked up to a car to beg for money, when he met a woman identified as Gladys Kamande, who depends on oxygen to breathe. She was actually driving with a can of oxygen attached, and a neck brace round her neck.

This sight melted his heart as he burst into uncontrollable tears over Gladys’s obvious suffering. He had to be consoled by onlookers.

