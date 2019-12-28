Former Foreign Minister Harry Kalaba says if the savings will be made from cutting of salaries directed by President Lungu, the money will be diverted to PF campaigns.

Commenting on President Lungu’s directive to cut the salaries of all Civil Servants including himself earning more, Kalaba says much of the money goes to trips and wasted in corruption.

Kalaba stated this in a press statement below made available to Zed Lyonse Friday evening.

STATEMENT ON REDUCTION OF PRESIDENTIAL SALARY

As a Christian, I always endeavor to find hope in our everyday circumstances. I also want to be tolerant and flexible but resolute.

Going into the year of the Lord 2020, I had hoped that the executive was going to exercise leadership and provide tactical directives strategic enough to stop the down turn of our economy and to reposition it in upward trajectory.

I have stayed tuned to the radios, and the TV stations and to all media to try and get firsthand information from Statehouse on the steps to mitigate and stop the suffering of the people.

I have been waiting to hear how we are ending load shedding. I have been waiting to hear the downward adjustments of electricity tariffs reflective of the peoples economic challenges. I have been waiting to hear that government has managed to bring down the cost of mealie and hence ending hunger.

What has come from State house today is a shocking pronouncement of downward adjustment of the President and Cabinet Ministers salaries by 20%.

Ladies and gentlemen, do no be misled. The amount of corruption that has gone on with this leadership cannot be pacified by doing away with 20% of their public service salary.

What is 20% of salary when infrastructure development costing 4 million kwacha is overinflated to $5.3 million. What is 20% of K50,000 when a minister directs officials to procure ambulances at $288,000 each when the actual price is $50,000.

What is K20,000 in comparison with the Ndola Lusaka dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion dollars when a shorter distance road in the neighbouring country is costing $580 million? Think of the $274 million digital migration scandal… the list is endless…

The leadership’s strategies are lopsided….if not reversed.

The 20% of the salary is nothing compared to the electricity allowance, and fuel allowances for all the cars as well as water and communication allowances that the ministers get.

It will be interesting to see the legal framework guiding the presidential directive including usage of the savings.

Ladies and gentlemen if this money gets to be deducted it will go to complement the PF campaign coffers.

Mr. President, We acknowledge the whipsaw challenges of Zesco which are all manmade and PF made in particular. The increased tariffs are meant to maximise Zesco profits while not providing a service to the people. It means we must reward Zesco for loadshedding us.

We must not confuse and hide leadership incompetence as well as government’s lack of strategic vision behind climate change. Climate change is a global phenomenon. No country is spared of climate change effects. A responsible leadership is able to get above the challenges of climate change with tangible alternatives and proper mitigation measures. Responsible leadership remains proactive and anticipates potential challenges.

Unfortunately we have a reactive government putting up child play measures.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We have sufficient reasons for believing again in retiring the PF come 2021.

Harry Kalaba

DP President