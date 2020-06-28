Meanwhile, Artists who are also anti-government activists do not stand a chance to benefit from the 30 Million Kwacha stimulus package announced by President Lungu.

Tourism and Arts Minister, Ronald Chitotela has stressed that the money is meant for artists and not activists.

He says both gospel and circular, performing and non-performing artists are at liberty to benefit from the package through the formation of co-operatives.

Mr. Chitolela was speaking during the ordination ceremony at Seventh Day Adventists Church in Mansa.