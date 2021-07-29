money for ex-Post employees plundered, as hungry workers complain to ECL against Lewis Mosho

WORKERS of the Post Newspapers in liquidation are up in arms against veteran liquidator Lewis Mosho for allegedly playing hide and seek with them over their dues.

They have appealed to President Edgar Lungu to take interest in their plight and prevail over Mosho to pay them their dues.

In a statement yesterday, The workers alleged that despite the grandiose media blitz ceremony that Liquidator Mosho held in November 2020 proclaiming that he had commenced paying off Ex-post Newspapers workers, only guards, cleaners and other menial labour workers had so far been paid their dues as former journalists, technical and commercial staff remain in squalor.

The workers have also lamented that about 28 of their colleagues had so far died without receiving even a coin from Mosho’s claimed liquidation payment despite all major property for the company having already been sold.

And on the operation of rented properties, the aggrieved workers alleged that some of the property such as the one in industrial area are being occupied by tenants free of charge instead of contributing to paying workers’ dues.

Meanwhile, the workers have asked President Edgar Lungu to facilitate for their payment before they all die off like dinosaurs with benefitting from their sweat.

At the height of Zambia’s only investigative newspapers, the paper and it’s staff won global media awards for strengthening democracy through checks and balances.

However, the scent of their bravery attracted the tax canines who ensured the paper never hit the company’s state of the art printing press consequently sending thousands of workers on the street and eventually death from hunger and poverty due to joblessness.

©Kalemba July 29, 2021