The prohibition and prevention of Money Laundering amendment no. 46 Of 2010 defines property as including any (I) real or personal property,(ii) money, (iii) things in action or (iv) other intangible or (v) incorporeal property, whether located in Zambia or elsewhere and includes property of corresponding value in the absence of the original illegally acquired property whose value has been determined.

Money is property. There no law against owning money or anyother property – jewelry, shares, house, cars etc.

I have always advocate for change of terms. Money laundering should rename PROPERTY laundering.

How I wish the public was as excited about property as they are with money.

A person puts up a house next door in 2-3 month – it’s mind my own business let that person be found with cash that day talk time will run out.

Did anyone think: okay the Police found cash what if the floor is made of gold. The driveway is laced with diamonds! Oh the house is built on only cash excites us.

At the end of it all one is innocent until proven guilty.