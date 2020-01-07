A local operating Mongu bus commonly known as Care for the queen was this afternoon caught fire in unclear circumstances. The burnt bus belongs to Mr Lwendo who is also a driver to the Red bomber which is operating along Lusaka/Kalabo route.

The incident happened today in the afternoons around 16:00hrs when the bus was coming from Chisonga plots and dropping passengers in central business center at Bata/Zambeef shopping centre.

The driver was Kapindo commonly known as the problem. Upon reaching bata area, as the passengers were coming out from the bus, fire started from the engine and caught up the whole bus, and some of the passengers jumped from the bus through windows.

The Mongu Municipal council fire brigade arrived in time but failed to extinguish the fire, due to incompetence of the officers who failed to operate the fire estiguisher.

This is not the first time for Mr Lwendo to experience this kind of loose in his lifetime. Last year his house in Mongu also got burnt to ashes. And in the same year he also hit a person on the road in the famous Mongu kalabo road of which the offense got him arrested and locked in the cells.