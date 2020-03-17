BY Barotseland Broadcasting Network

Reporter in Mongu

The Mongu High court has transferred the case involving the litunga of Barotseland and the four Lozi subjects to be determined in Lusaka citing security reasons in Mongu.

This is in the case in which Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko II is sued by the four Lozi subjects for gross incompetence and abuse of authority and power. The four Lozi subjects namely Nabiwa Imikendu, Charles Mutemwa, Mukubesa Ilukena and Mr. Mubisho Mulele. The four Lozi citizens wants the litunga to abdicate the throne as reigning Litunga of Barotseland, either by resigning or through other means permissible by law.

Meanwhile, former Ngambela Ngambela of Barotseland Mr. Nyambe Mwenda and former BNFA Chairperson General Clement Wainyae Sinyinda who is also the former Ngambela have both joined the case to dethrone the Litunga through the Court. The former(s) are witnesses that will testify against the litunga in Court.