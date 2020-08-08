By Kangwanda Mucembele

Mongu municipal Council is cautioning restaurants, lodges and liquor shops that are operating as bars to desist from doing so or risk their business being closed.

The council has observed that there is an increase in the number of restaurants/lodges that are not following the guidelines which have given to them.

The council noted that some bars have reopened while restaurants and lodges have continued to operate as bars by selling liquor to persons who are not there to buy food.

He observes that lodges have continued to allow persons who are not their guests to drink from their premise turning it into bar.

We have also received that people have also turned their houses as hosting parties venues. Wherever we shall hear loud music playing will pounce and arrest the people.

To this effect, Mongu municipal council in conjunction with Zambia police will intensify patrols starting today through the weekend to make sure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to increase, the local authority is appealing to the general public to refrain from going to places that are crowded as they risk themselves being infected with the virus.

The local council authority received a lot of reports and complaints from public that a lot of mongu patrons goes to drink and party at Mwandamena lodge 24/7 which is situated in Boma area.

Other places that the council received reports are Mongu Town center, at Sianga just opposite the popular drop night club where prostitutes and people party the whole nights, Hollywood hotel, Nalumba lodges, Briothet Paul lodge, dolphin lodge, lyambai bar , people’s choice lodge, OP bar, Big Moses’s bar , Zambian touch, liseli lodge, ngulu hotel, KM, accums, car wash bar, Moon light and opposite and the rest of the bars operating in Chisonga, quiet living, malengwa, kapulanga, mboo, Imwiko, mandanga and Mulambwa areas.

For those who buy from the authorized operating liquor stores namely Shanaya and the drop liquor store are required to only purchase and leave the premises. If they found you packed outside or drinking you will be apprehended.

This week the police has been patrolling the streets of mongu and a lot of people were arrested. On Tuesday night the police arrested about 65 people. People’s choice lodge, mulambwa, town centre and other joints in mongu, beer lovers were picked. At Lyambai some people were caught and thrown into the police van.

According to SI which was signed into law by the president once got nabbed you are expected to pay fine of K750 cash or charged in court.