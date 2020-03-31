The famous Mongu-Kalabo road’s bridges in the Barotse Plains have been turned into a drinking place where most people from Mongu, Malengwa, Limulunga and Kalabo go for partying, drinking and fornicating.

Some businessman have taken advantage of the current situation and take their alcohol stocks for sale at the bridge. Businessman carry different types of alcohol in their vehicles to sale at the bridge everyday. There are two cases currently been investigated where two Mongu girls were gang banged by 4 guys at the bridge.

Other people prefer to buy alcohol from the Shoprite checkers at the Barotse shopping Mall and carry them into the Plains where the park their vehicles, play music loudly, drink and dance.

Senior citizen Mr Mashekwa from Mbanikelako village in the Barotse plains, told BBN reporter that he was wondering why the Police in Mongu was allowing such activities to go ahead, because everyday a lot of people go in the Barotse plains drink and and party from there. He said the partying on the on the King lobosi Bridge was a danger to the life span of the road.

“People are racing with their vehicles here and skidding and burning their tyres here every day” He said

Mr Mashekwa also told BBN that everyday morning when ever he comes to the road side, they normally find used condoms on the road.

Another resident from Nanikelako village, Mr Simasiku also told BBN that he was surprised that every night people were coming to the bridge to make noise and mostly are the youths who are dancing on top of their vehicles while girls completely naked and others get drunk and having sex in the vehicles just by the road side.

Most of the Bars, and night clubs in Mongu have been closed for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak as president Edgar Lungu directed and ordered the police and soldiers to conduct patrols and arrest whoever was to be found operating or drinking.