Mongu cop commits suicide after shooting girlfriend and her father

A 24-YEAR-OLD police officer has shot himself dead after shooting his girlfriend in the head and her father in the abdomen and both of his legs this morning.

Both victims are in critical condition and are admitted to Lewanika General Hospital according to Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

It is not yet clear why Constable Gift Chama shot his 24-year-old lover Namakau Muhongo before shooting her father Stanley Muhongo aged 75 at their home in

Milambwa Compound of Mongu, Western Province.

“The involved officer was on duty at the time of the incident and later sneaked out with the firearm,” revealed Katongo.

© Kalemba