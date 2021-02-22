By Nancy Kalaluka

Chama loved his girlfriend that he did whatever the girl wanted. Namakau muhongo was born in 1998 and completed her secondary school at kaoma. Chama wanted to marry namakau but sources from namakau’s friend disclosed that she never wanted to be married by chama.

Her family knew about him and they had a very good relationship. Namakau met someone else and that’s how she started cheating on chama. Namamau met a new boyfriend who has a car. And the guy was not even spending money on her but because of the vehicle the guy is driving. As you know Mongu girls loves a guy who drives. Chama was told by friends about his girlfriend behavior. But chama loved the girl so much that at one time he almost fought with his friend at Becca liquor store.

Sources from police disclosed that in fact Constable gift Chama got a loan for his girlfriend and her Dad, as he was promised marriage by the girls family.

The girl told chama that she was No longer interested to continue dating him and she was actually pregnant but not for chama, as it was for someone else. few days ago she started sending him pictures of her new boyfriend, warning the officer to stay away from them.

Last night while on duty someone told him that his girlfriend was having good time at a named lodge. This prompted chama to pick a gun and sneak with it from the police station and went straight to namakau`s place and demanded for the girl to come out. The girl refused and her father come out to cool the situation and thus how he was shoot on the both legs and stomach and the girl tried to stop it but it was already late as he pulled and shoot her in the head before taking his own life, Constable gift was a double ophan.

Chama was warned that most of Mongu girls do not date one man but he took it for granted and promised heaven on earth to namakau. In Mongu once you own or drive a vehicle you can sleep with any girl you want. He was spending so much on the girl and took her out often whenever he was free, sources said.

MTSRIEP