“Mongu Stadium hosts sex athletics”

Construction of the Mongu Stadium was one of the campaign promises made by President Michael Sata in the run-up to the 2011 general elections,” says former sports minister William Harrington.

“Very sadly, only a foundation stone and a pile of building sand are on the construction side a few kilometres from Mongu town along the Lusaka road. The isolated site has, for many years now, been used for illicit activities and is littered with used condoms.”

Credit: The Mast