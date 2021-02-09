MONZE IS A FORMER OPPOSTION STRONGHOLD, DECLARES SAMPA

Patriotic Front, (PF) National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa has declared Monze a former opposition stronghold, saying the ruling party has increased efforts in mobilising support in the district.

Sampa says PF youths in Monze are winning over people’s support despite facing alleged threats of violence from opposition political parties.

Speaking when he visited the town Monday, Sampa warned that law enforcers will not hesitate to arrest anyone exhibiting elements of violence leading to disturbance of peace in the political arena.

He has since pledged to support the ruling party in Monze district to ensure they secure a parliamentary seat in the August 12 general elections.

Meanwhile, a Monze based former political cader popularly known as Shillah Hamukale, popularly known as GBM, called for unity among all youths despite their political affiliation.

Hamukale advised young people to resist being misled by politicians and avoid negative group influences, further calling for the promotion of biblical principals in the political arena as a means to prevent the perpetuation of political violence.