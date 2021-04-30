By Smart Eagles

UPND Monze urban councilor Buumba Pandwe has ditched the opposition party citing poor leadership and lack of vision.

Mr. Pandwe said the UPND lacks strategy to win the 2021 elections and that Hakainde Hichilema does not understand the political system in the country.

He said the level of tribalism in the opposition party is very worrying hence the decision to work with the progressive and all inclusive Patriotic Front party.

” I no longer believe in the UPND because I saw no future. The level of tribalism in UPND is worrying and it hurts me so much,” Mr. Pandwe said.

” I will bring more members to the PF and I will not be intimidated but will mobilize the party to ensure President Lungu wins the August 12 elections. HH has no plans for the councillors and does not understand the political system. We don’t want CEOs as politicians,” he said.

And Mr.Pandwe said no amount of money was given to him for him to join the ruling PF.

“UPND has no strategy to win elections and no amount of money was paid for me to join PF,” Mr. Pandwe said.

#SmartEagles2021.