‘MOOLA IS A POLITICAL MPWITAMAMINA, VERNACULAR FOR TODDLER’ — SAYS MWEETWA

UPND Alliance Choma’s Central Parliament Candidate, Cornelius Mweetwa has cautioned his Patriotic Front, (PF) counterpart, Kenneth Moola to abandon politics of name-calling in his campaign trial.

Mweetwa and Moola have enjoyed cordial relations on the campaign trail with both leaders agreeing to promote issue based campaigns.

But Mweetwa complains that Moola has turned insolent on his campaign trail, describing the past immediate lawmaker as old, tired brains.

Moola during his campaign in Mwapona area of Simacheche Ward addressed a gathering of not less than hundred people to vote for new brains, fresh blood and an active youth as opposed to Mweetwa.

He accuses Mweetwa of benefitting himself at the expense of the voters in the last ten years that he has been MP for Choma Central.

However, Mweetwa tells Byta FM News that Moola’s confession of lack of development is testimony of the PF’s failure to develop the country.

He has described Moola as toddler in politics, adding that he should not insult the intelligence of the same grey-haired electorates that he wants votes from.

Credit : bytafm