MINES minister Richard Musukwa has accused Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) of fishing for reasons to lay people off 11,000 workers and put the mine on care and maintenance.

Briefing the media yesterday, Musukwa rejected MCM’s attempt to give government less than 24 hours’ notice to place the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira on care and maintenance because it does not conform with the law.

“Government is aware that MCM has been attempting without success to change various aspects of their business model including the procurement system which the Ministry challenged as not conforming with section 20 of the mines and minerals development Act on giving preference to Zambians on the supply of goods and services. The government cannot therefore accept an attempt to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a scapegoat to push an agenda to lay off people without lawful reasons and circumvent the law to achieve an end,” he said. “The proposal by MCM is further rejected because for a mine to be put on care and maintenance, there are processes required to ensure that mine safety, environmental concerns and the welfare of miners are secured. An event which reasonably can be classified as force majeure such as a collapse of a mine or sudden flooding of the mine after an earthquake does not present time to plan what the way forward would be. In this situation however MCM has had the time to analyse what they call a business review process that is clear on the goal but weak on the process to be undertaken.”

Musukwa said whereas the MCM letter claims that no retrenchments would be made, “it categorically says some management employees will be laid off while severance packages will be granted to unionised workers under contractors”.

“This again points to the long outstanding issue of attempting to cut off the current suppliers of goods and services in preference for a model that disadvantages Zambians. We are on record and I wish to reiterate that we shall not allow the exploitation of Zambian contractors because our law is very clear that preference must be given to Zambian providers of goods and services,” he said. “As Minister responsible for Mines and Minerals Development, I wish to assure first the workers of MCM that your government will not let you down and allow MCM to circumvent the law to favour their interests. We are a pro-poor government who were elected to ensure that Zambian workers are protected and where there is justification we will allow the laying off of people but not in this situation where we clearly have MCM fishing for reasons to lay people off. This situation does not amount to force majeure and we believe it’s possible and allowed by the law to lay off people using the right procedure where a company engages the unions, the contractual workers and the government in a constructive manner. I have further rejected an attempt to give government less than 24 hours’ notice to effectively lay off more than 11,000 workers and put a mine on Care and Maintenance.”

Musukwa said the government “shall further engage MCM to be more forthright and engage in genuine dialogue to look into the plight of workers and the life of the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira respectively.

“There is no force majeure that can reasonably be seen by any reasonable person analysing the sector. Where an Act of God or force majeure occurs, it tends to be so clear everyone would agree that a situation has so presented itself but in this instance we do not agree as government that force majeure has been triggered that can justify waiving workers’ rights, environmental concerns and mine safety,” he said.

Musukwa narrated that MCM contacted the ministry last week on Wednesday requesting to have a video conference.

He said on Monday at 14:00 hours “we held a video conference involving Glencore Head of Copper Africa Mark Davies, Nathan Bullock CEO Mopani Copper Mine (MCM) with myself and our respective technocrats”.

“The Glencore executive director informed me that the company was going on ‘Care and Maintenance’ from Tuesday 7th April 2020 for three months citing two reasons namely the global economic challenges which have led to the price of copper falling to about US $4,800 per tonne and disruptions to international mobility. Another reason cited was the challenge of COVID-19 in terms of putting projects on hold until key personnel can travel to the mining sites,” Musukwa narrated. “Mark Davies informed the meeting that some personnel in management would be laid off while unionised workers would obtain their salaries for the three months from today the 7th of April 2020, after which the situation would be up for review. A further indication was made that an ex-gratia payment of one month’s salary would be made to unionised staff employed by contractors in addition to some severance package. Later in the afternoon, after the meeting an electronic copy of a letter dated 6th April 2020 addressed to the Director of Mines and copied to my office was emailed by MCM.”

He said the letter claims that the company had taken the action pursuant to section 37(1)(d) of the mines and minerals development Act which provides for closure of a mine based on force majeure.

“For avoidance of doubt, 37 (1) of the mines and minerals Act cited by MCM states: ‘Subject to the other provisions of this section, a holder of a mining licence or mineral processing licence may suspend or curtail production of a mine for any of the following reasons: (a) the maintenance, installation or de-commissioning of equipment; (b) an unsafe working environment; (c) uncontrolled pollution of the area resulting from the mining operations; (d) Force Majeure; or (e) a labour dispute that disrupts the mining operations’,” Musukwa said.

He said the Ministry had studied both the letter from MCM and the oral submissions during the video conference submission.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia rejects this attempt by Mopani to put the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira on care and maintenance because it does not conform with the law. The reason cited of force majeure is defined in the law as: ‘force majeure’ means an event which is beyond the reasonable control of a licence holder and which makes the exploration or mining operations under the licence impossible,” Musukwa said. “The ministry is not aware of any event that has happened that is beyond the reasonable control of MCM and which makes mining impossible.”

He said force majeure related to an event that can best be described as “An act of God” which clearly was beyond the control of an employer but that “in this case no explanation equivalent to “an act of God has been availed”.

“The letter from MCM and the video conferencing failed to provide clear evidence of what has happened that would trigger MCM citing force majeure,” Musukwa said. “Fluctuations to the copper price are a constant in the mining sector and cannot reasonably be classified as “events” beyond the control of the company. The price of copper per tonne has been fluctuating for many years. MCM came to Zambia in the year 2000. Between the year 2000 and today, the price of copper has fluctuated from as low as US $2,000 to US $9,900 per tonne. It is therefore surprising that the price of copper can be cited as one of the reasons necessitating the need to claim ‘force majeure’ because the current price is about US $4,800 per tonne. This price is not as low as some years when it was as low as US $2000 per tonne. It is therefore shocking that this circumstance of copper being at US $4,800 per tonne can reasonably be considered as beyond the control of MCM, which had weathered worse price fluctuations in the past.”

Musukwa said this was clearly not “An act of God” but a normal business trend.

“MCM claims in their letter that two weeks ago they began a comprehensive review of the business against the backdrop of an extremely challenging environment impacted by the COVID-19. Zambia as a jurisdiction registered its first two cases of COVID-19 on 16th March 2020. The timing of COVID-19 in relation to the analysis by MCM reveals that none of the COVID-19 developments in Zambia could realistically be said to have specifically impacted MCM to trigger force majeure,” he argued. “The measures taken by government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 have hitherto not been a lockdown but steps to allow commerce to continue in the country, especially the mining sector. At no point has MCM specifically raised concerns of specific goods or services being withheld that are critical for their operations. This reason therefore came as a complete surprise to the ministry.”

Musukwa said finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu specifically took measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the mining houses.

He noted that Dr Ng’andu removed provisions of SI No. 90 relating to claim of VAT on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery to ease pressure on companies.

Musukwa said there was suspension of export duties on export of concentrates in the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector including suspension of export duty on precious metals.