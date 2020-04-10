The three unions in the extractive industry as of yesterday have given Mopani Copper Mines a twenty four hour ultimatum to rescind its decision to place Kitwe and Mufulira units on care and maintenance, failure to which they will continue protesting.

The National Union for Miners and Allied Workers NUMAW, Mine Workers Union of Zambia and United Mine workers Union of Zambia who have called on government to take over operations of Mopani Copper Mines to Safeguard the interest of eleven thousand workers.

The unions joined miners to protest what they termed as a selfish decision by Mopani Copper Mines to consider placing the two units on care and maintenance for three Months.

According to a letter of suspension of operations written to government, Mopani has indicated that it has no cash and has since depleted its 20 million dollars overdraft facilities.

Further, the mine says its cash situation has been materially aggravated by the absence of legally due VAT reimbursements amounting to 451 million dollars over the last 7 days.