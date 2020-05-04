MOPANI Copper Mines has announced that it will resume operations after ‘constructive’ discussions with the government of Zambia.

The Glencore-owned copper mines last month placed its Mufulira and Nkana operations in Kitwe on care-and-maintenance citing economic challenges but key among other reasons is the issue of VAT refunds the government owes the mining giant.

Following protests by unions and the ruling Patriotic Front on the move, government enganged the owners and a decision was reached to resume operations for the next 90 days after which a notice to proceed to place the miner on care-and-maintenance would be issued as negotiations with government continues.

Mopani public relations manager Nebert Mulenga announced in a statement Sunday, May 3, saying: “Mopani Copper Mines Plc can confirm that constructive discussions have taken place with the Zambian government. Mopani Copper Mines Plc is to restart mining operations and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining operations on care and maintenance after 90 days. During the 90-day period, Mopani will continue to engage with the government on potential solutions to its current challenges. The health and safety of the workforce and surrounding communities is our top priority. Mopani will engage with its employees, relevant contractors and local communities regarding the restart of operations. Mopani remains committed to supporting its community projects, hospitals and schools.”