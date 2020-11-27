MORE AND MORE MALAWI PASTORS SPEAK IN SOLIDARITY WITH PROPHET BUSHIRI

In Zomba, Southern Malawi, representatives of about 100 church denominations have pleaded with Malawi government against any attempt to extradite Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to South Africa fearing he won’t face a fair trial.

Speaking through Bishop Mtuwa, the group’s leader, at a prayer session held at Bluegum Avenue Lodge in Zomba on Thursday, the group noted that Prophet Bushiri faced serious security threats and spates of injustice that militates against every thought of facing a fair and impartial trial in South Africa.

“Because of that, we want government to use every legal instrument in its disposal to ensure that Prophet Bushiri be given a fair trial not in South Africa but elsewhere, if needs be,” he said.

He added that South Africa’s failure to give Prophet Bushiri a trial after three years of waiting is a testimony of persecution not prosecution, hence , he be tried elsewhere.