More Christmas And New Year Gifts From PF As Passport Fees Go Up December 27, 2019

MORE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR GIFTS FROM PF AS PASSPORT FEES GO UP. K320 to K1000 for 32 page K 500 to K1500. for 48page. Effective January 15th 2020.