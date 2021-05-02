National Democratic Congress Member of the Central Committee Paul Sensele is disappointed with former NDC President Chishimba Kambwili’s decision to rejoin the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Sensele says Dr. Kambwili has no shame and regard for other people who followed his leadership.

He wonders why Dr. Kambwili only a few days ago called for a convention when he knew that he was leaving the party to join the PF.