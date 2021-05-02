By RHODAH MVULA
National Democratic Congress Member of the Central Committee Paul Sensele is disappointed with former NDC President Chishimba Kambwili’s decision to rejoin the Patriotic Front.
Mr. Sensele says Dr. Kambwili has no shame and regard for other people who followed his leadership.
He wonders why Dr. Kambwili only a few days ago called for a convention when he knew that he was leaving the party to join the PF.
He has also condemned the violence which occurred at the PF secretariat during Dr. Kambwili’s renewal of his membership into the PF and calls on political parties to ensure there is peace in the country.
He adds that the NDC is still intact and Dr Kambwili’s decision to leave the party has no bearing. –Diamond TV