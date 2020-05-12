PRESS RELEASE: More Implicated In The Mwinilunga Goldgate Scandal!

Lusaka – 12th May, 2020.

Police in Mwinilunga in North Western Province have arrested Seven (7) people who were found in possession of Six (6) bags of Gold samples, weighing 220 Kgs with an estimated value of K60,000.

On 10th May, 2020 between 01:00 hours and 02:00 hours, Police in Mwinilunga carried out an operation at Kasenseli Gold Mining in Mwinilunga, where they impounded a motor vehicle Toyota Fortuner Registration No. DBC 78, white in colour, with Seven (7) people on board, who had in their possession Six (6) bags of Gold Samples and 2 metal detector machines. They have been jointly charged for the offence of theft and have since appeared in court today 12th May, 2020 and have been granted bail.

Issued By:

Esther Mwaata Katongo.

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service.