MORE MINISTERS APPOINTED

As Christopher Mvunga resigns as Bank of Zambia Governor

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed more Ministers.

This is according to a statement released by State House Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Anthony Bwalya.

Those appointed are;

1. Hon. Garry Nkombo- Minister of Local Government.

2. Hon. Rodney Sikumba- Minister of Tourism and Arts.

3. Hon. Elias Mubanga- Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises.

4. Hon. Chushi Kasanda- Minister of Information and Media.

5. Hon. Collins Nzovu- Minister of Green Economy and Environment.

6. Hon. Makozo Chikote- Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

7. Hon. Paul Chanda Kabuswe-Minister of Mines and Minerals.

8. Minister of Agriculture- Mutolo Phiri.

9. Hon. Chipoka Mulenga- Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

10. Hon. Elvis Nkandu- Minister of Youth &Sport.

PROVINCIAL MINISTERS

1. Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta -Western Province.

2. Hon. Henry Sikazwe- Muchinga Province.

3. Hon. Derrick Chilundika- Luapula.

4. Hon. Leonard Mbao- Northern Province.

President Hichilema has also fired Secretary to Treasury, Fredson Yamba and replaced him with former Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Felix Nkulukusa.

And Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Smart Zambia Dr. Martin Mtonga has been fired.

And Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Francis Chipimo is acting as Governor following the resignation of Mr. Chrisopher Mvunga.