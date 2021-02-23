MORE ON WHY THE MONGU POLICE OFFICER SHOT HIS GIRLFRIEND BEFORE KILLING HIMSELF

Sources within the police force say Constable gift Chama got a loan of K75,000 for his girlfriend and her Dad, as he was promised marriage by the girls family, last week she started sending him pictures of her new boyfriend, warning the officer to stay away from them, This prompted Gift to shoot his girlfriend and her Dad before taking his own life, Constable gift was a double orphan since he was 5.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katanga yesterday confirmed the shooting incident by Constable Gift Chama who has wounded 24-year-old Namakau Muhongo and her father, Stanley Muhongo who is aged 75 of Mulambwa Compound in Mongu.