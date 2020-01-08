Chiwempala residents in Chingola have rioted and damaged a house of a man alleged to be behind ritual killings in the District.

The unruly residents took to the streets and Chiwempala Market to protest while they burnt tires also blocked roads using stones and logs.

Rioters went ahead to loot the house belonging to the man alleged to be behind ritual killings.

Police in full riot gear from Chingola Police Station, Mufulira, Chililabombwe and Kamfinsa Mobile Unit have already arrived in the Township to address the riots.

Meanwhile, the rioters have continued to charge at the police and have burnt down two vehicles.

