MORE OPPOSITION MEMBERS TO JOIN THE RULING PARTY FOR MONETARY GAINS – WARNS POLITICAL SCIENTIST

Political scientist Professor Bizeck Phiri has projected an increase in the number of defections from the opposition UPND into the Ruling Patriotic Front ahead of the August 12, 2021 general election.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Professor Phiri however said it is difficult to predict if the current defections will result into votes because there is a likelihood that most citizens just want to benefit from the PF’s empowerment programmes which involves huge cash distributions.

Professor Phiri said the upcoming election will be tough for both the Ruling Patriotic Front and the main opposition UPND because of challenges such as the rising prices of commodities that are directly affecting the cost of living for the majority citizenry.

Professor Phiri has since urge the UPND to come up with strategies that will out do the strategies of the ruling PF and ensure sustainability post-election period.