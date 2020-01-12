EASTERN Province UPND vice-chairperson Mike Tembo says there are more PF members in the province who are making overtures to join UPND.

And Eastern Province PF information and publicity secretary William Phiri says the ruling party has remained strong in the province.

Welcoming former diplomat to Angola Mung’omba Ngoma and former Msandire ward councillor Hanile Jere from PF to UPND on Friday, Tembo, who at some point served as Eastern Province PF chairperson, said there were a lot of people who want join PF from the pond that Ngoma and Jere had come from.

“Today at a personal level, it’s a very emotional day, diplomat Mung’omba was our publicity secretary in the PF at the time I was leading the party in the province. May I report to you sir (provincial UPND chairperson Paul Thole) that there are more from the pond where the colleagues have come from who are making overtures to us, they are coming. I know these people, Mung’omba is very fearless, very reliable and very dependable and we are happy to receive him,” he said.

Tembo said he had found solace and peace in UPND.

“This is a party, which has a leader with a vision; this is a party which has a leader who is a proven economic manager. We are all complaining here; we have serious economic problems in the country. In most areas where we are coming from people are sleeping hungry. If President Edgar Lungu had heeded the call by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to declare hunger a national disaster, it would have helped, our people are sleeping hungry in this country,” he said.

Tembo said those PF members who want to defect to UPND should do so as fast as possible.

“We want our colleagues to come, in fact, we want them to come before we form government because once we form government we will also be looking the other way once they would want join us. There are no tribal undertones in UPND. I must state that the people of Eastern Province have welcomed the UPND wholeheartedly. Hunger does not select,” he said.

Provincial chairperson Paul Thole said there was no new member or old member but just members.

Thole urged Ngoma and Jere to work with the entire membership to ensure that the party achieves what it wants to achieve next year.

Earlier, Ngoma said the high cost of essential commodities was having a negative impact on people’s living standards.

He said Zambia currently needs proven economic managers to help it come out of the current problems.

“We need a leader with a vision, we need a leader with a passion to take us forward. I am trying to be mean to others, there are those leaders who told us they have no vision and that is having impact on our economy. Today we are the people who are feeling the pinch. It is because of these reasons that I have come on board to work with you people so that together we can help emancipate this country,” said Ngoma.

And Jere said she had not been bought to defect to UPND.

She said she left PF because they just use people and leave them like towels.

“We join politics so that we change our country. I know that the biggest challenge is that this region is not the bedroom of HH but that of President Edgar Lungu, so those of us who come from Southern Province should pay attention because people claim that we are selfish. We should have one heart of wanting to work together. We want better life, I have joined UPND because president HH listens to what people say,” he said.

Jere thanked UPND members for being strong and steadfast in growing the party.

But Phiri said both Ngoma and Jere had no impact adding that the PF had remained intact in the province.

He said Ngoma had been courting the UPND ever since he came from Angola.

Phiri said it was a miscalculation by Ngoma, whom he said was a civil servant, to announce that he had defected to UPND.

He said Jere was a frustrated person who does not understand politics.

Phiri said Jere was frustrated when she was blocked from seeing President Lungu when he was in Chipata without appointment.

“In short, we have never recorded any defections from PF in Eastern Province, those are just manufactured defections. There is no impact from both defections. Mung’omba is a civil servant, he cannot defect and Hanile Jere is just a member, she is not on any structure. In-fact, they are making us stronger by removing themselves because they are indisciplined,” said Phiri.