MORE PRESSURE ON EDITH NAWAKWI AS PF DEMANDS k1.8 million REFUND FOR CHEATING THEM OVER PRIVATIZATION ISSUE

By Vinoria Mwewa

President Edgar Lungu have instructed the PF Secretary general Mr Davis Mwila to urgently write to Edith Nawakwi to return the money she got on pretence that she has data about privatization and will in fact uncover it against the smart, clean, innocent and hardworking United Party for National Development leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema on his alleged corruption in privatization process.

But to the shock of those who didn’t believe HH, today he presented documents that he is clean, smart, innocent and hardworking and that he never made his wealth out of the MMD privatization program.

Dr Edgar Lungu who was the sole financier to Nawakwi’s naked lies has further told her that today he has rescinded his decision to make her 2021 running mate as he demands the deposit from Nawakwi.

It is not clear where Legana will now find the money as she had ordered the proper sausage cassings while other money had been paid to the bank for her outstanding loan.

Newspoint Tv team of investigators is currently following the drama closely to see if all 7 lawyers offered will be able to represent her.

Newspoint Tv