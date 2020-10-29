Police have so far questioned ZNBC staff and some officials from the Ministry of Finance over the leaked 2021 budget speech.

Police yesterday summoned Diamond TV CEO Costa Mwansa and head of news George Chomba for questioning today over the leaked budget speech which allegedly came into their possession before Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu could present it.

It has now been learnt that more have been questioned in connection with the same, among them ZNBC staff and Ministry of Finance officials to establish who could have leaked it.

A budget speech is a confidential document until it is presented in Parliament by the Minister of Finance.