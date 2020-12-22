MORE STAKEHOLDER FEEL ECONOMIC RECOVERY PLAN IS DOOMED TO FAIL

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) says the new economic recovery plan for Zambia will fail to achieve its purpose if government does not address the discrepancies in the governance of the nation.

President Edgar Lungu last week launched an economic recovery program aimed at restoring economic growth, enhancing economic diversification and ensuring debt sustainability.

But FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe tells Phoenix News that the dimension of governance at all levels is a very critical component in the implementation of the program to achieve meaningful economic growth.

Mr Chimembe is of the view that restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through macroeconomic stability, economic diversification and debt sustainability will require political will in the governance of the public resources.

Meanwhile, opposition People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda says with the current high level of corruption in the country especially among the ruling elite, it will be difficult for Zambia to recover from its ailing economy.

Mr Banda observes that for years now, government has been unveiling well perforated documents without political will to implement them.

