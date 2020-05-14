MORE THAN 10, 000 NAKONDE RESIDENTS MAY CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS BY 1st JUNE 2020-MEDICAL EXPERT.

A senior medical expert in Muchinga Province has warned that not less than 10,000 Nakonde Residents maybe infected by COVID-19 if the government does not completely close the borders with Tanzania which is Africa’s coronavirus epicentre. The medical expert who spoke on condition of anonymity said the current Nakonde lockdown is meaningless as people have continued to mix freely in compounds without masks while hungry Tanzanians have continued entering Zambia using illegal roots such as those in Chiyanga and Mwenzo village.

The expert said there are currently close to 7,400 coronavirus cases in Tunduma Tanzania alone with 14 deaths. He said according to the informing from his doctor female friend in Tanzania DAR-ES-SALAAM, more than 50,000 Tanzanians are infected with COVID-19 and 3,286 people may have died of coronavirus due to President Magufuli’s evil policies of refusing to lockdown the country.

The expert has since advised President Lungu to send extra 1,400 police officers to Nakonde to control Tanzanians entering the country illegally when the border is still closed.

-Zambian Accurate Information