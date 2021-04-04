Yesterday, it was revealed that details from more than 500 million Facebook users had been made available on a website for hackers.
The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates and – in some cases – email addresses.
It was posted in a low level hacking forum by an unknown user and was discovered by cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock. Facebook said the data is over two years old and stemmed from a problem that had been fixed in 2019.
But Alon Gal, chief technology officer at Hudson Rock said the data could allow “bad actors” to rack “advantage.”
He said: “A database of that size containing the private information such as phone numbers of a lot of Facebook’s users would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to perform social engineering attacks or hacking attempts.”
All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free.
This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked.
I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8
