Yesterday, it was revealed that details from more than 500 million Facebook users had been made available on a website for hackers.

The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates and – in some cases – email addresses.

It was posted in a low level hacking forum by an unknown user and was discovered by cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock. Facebook said the data is over two years old and stemmed from a problem that had been fixed in 2019.

But Alon Gal, chief technology officer at Hudson Rock said the data could allow “bad actors” to rack “advantage.”

He said: “A database of that size containing the private information such as phone numbers of a lot of Facebook’s users would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to perform social engineering attacks or hacking attempts.”