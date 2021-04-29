MORE THAN HUNDRED PF OFFICIALS IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE DITCH PF TO JOIN UPND

More than hundred PF Officials led by the Provincial Youth Secretary Peter Ilunga have officially defected to the Mighty UPND

Defectors includes the Provincial, Mushindamo District and Constituency, Ward and Branch Officials.

Mr Peter Ilunga and the team have vowed to bring more members to join UPND the party that has given hope to many Zambians.

The thunderous welcome led by the UPND National Youth Secretary Tapson Kasonso, North Western Provincial Vice Chairman in charge of Politics Stafford Mulusa, Provincial Vice Chairlady for Mobilization Naomi Tetamashimba and Provincial Youth Chairman Bruce Kanema given to the defectors has really sent a signal to others who may wish to join the winning UPND team.

Zambia Forward Ba Mwisho Baiya.

Prepared and Published by:

Fickson Mwanaute

UPND North Western Provincial Youth Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS)