MORE UNANSWERED QUESTIONS EMERGE IN MKANDAWIRE’S DEATH

Police are unaware of the whereabouts of a child who is believed to have been in the vehicle that bashed Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire, with President Hakainde Hichilema expecting a thorough investigation of the matter.

In an interview yesterday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the police are aware that there was a child in the vehicle, but are yet to establish its location.

“After the accident, the man [a passenger in the vehicle] escorted the deceased (Mr Mkandawire) to the hospital, but we don’t know what really happened to the child,” he said.

Mr Mkandawire, 60, died on Thursday after a speeding vehicle careered off the road and hit him outside his Woodlands Extension residence.

Police identified the driver of the BMW X5 as Jane Mwale, 39, who was with her husband, Alick Kalengo.Earlier, Ms Mwale hit a cyclist, Shadreck Phiri, 21, of Bauleni Township who sustained minor injuries.

After the accident, Ms Mwale reportedly fled the scene and only reported herself to the police the following day.It is speculated that the child might have died or taken to a secret location.

This cannot be independently verified.A neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claims that the child’s funeral is being held at an unknown location and not where the couple resided.

Police have intensified investigations into Mr Mkandawire’s death.Mr Hamoonga said Ms Mwale and Mr Kalengo are in police custody.

And President Hichilema said Mr Mkandawire’s death was unusual, hence it needs detailed investigations.Speaking shortly after visiting the house of mourning yesterday, President Hichilema said Mr Mkandawire was not an opportunist because he joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) at a time it was not fashionable.

“This is so unfortunate and tragic. Mwana wa kwitu [son of the soil] is what I used to call him. He died in circumstances that are difficult to understand.“We are safest at our homes and one does not expect to meet death at their home, if you are not ill. This is not usual and rare situation,” the President said.

Mr Hichilema said he is not directing the police but that he expects them to do a good job in the matter to achieve justice for Mr Mkandawire.

He who gives us life, only He takes that life. When he takes it, we don’t know how He does it, it is a mystery.

We are going sooner or later but we don’t know when and how because only God knows,” Mr Hichilema said.A family representative, Akim Chirwa, thanked the UPND and other stakeholders for the support rendered.

Mr Chirwa, who is Mr Mkandawire’s brother-in-law, said the family has lost a pillar who was also looking after 26 other double-orphans.

Mr Mkandawire’s funeral programme today will start with a service at Parliament and later a church service before proceeding to Leopards Hill Memorial Park for burial.

Zambia Daily Mail