By Kamuti Muyambela in Mongu

United Party for National Development (UPND) has suffered another blow in Western Province as Silumbu Ward councilor Lawrence Sitoboha resigns from the party.

Sitoboha who represented the people of Silumbu in Sesheke constituency, joins his fellow counsellors in Sitoya and Lumulunga wards respectively who resigned barely two weeks.

In a letter addressed to Sesheke district council, and obtained by Daily Revelation, Sitoboha thanked the Council management for according him the opportunity to serve the people of Silumbu Ward and Sesheke constituency at large.

“I write to inform you that I have resigned as Silumbu Ward counsellor in Sesheke central constituency effective May 1, 2020. The reason for this tendered resignation is for me to exercise my non-partisan traditional leadership in Sesheke chiefdom,” read the letter. “Lastly, I would like to thank Silumbu ward, Sesheke Constituency, Civic team and the Council management to have accorded me this rare opportunity and privilege for participating in the development of both, Silumbu ward and Sesheke Constituency.”

Barely a fortnight ago, two more UPND Councilors in the same province resigned from the party. These resignations shocked the party’s top leadership and was prompted to dissolve the entire provincial structure. Some party members in the province are accusing the Patriotic Front (PF) of being the master minders behind these resignations – an accusation that is yet to be substantiated. -Daily Revelation