More videos emerge of the stoning of HH in Mpika

Video footage of a man suspected to be a police officer hurling a rock at UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s vehicle has emerged. The man wearing a white shirt and shorts is clearly embedded among uniformed police officers who watch him throw a stone at HH’s vehicle without challenging him.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is accusing the UPND for causing violence in Mpika but the video clearly proves that the UPND convoy was under serious attack apparently by multiple forces.