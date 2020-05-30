By Leah Ngoma

The Medical For Quality Healthcare Nn Zambia-MQHZ- and National Action For Quality Education in Zambia- NAQEZ- are calling on government to give rural primary schools one or two more weeks before reopening next week in order for the schools to receive all covid-19 protective equipment.

According to Naqez Executive Director Aaron Chansa who also spoke on behalf of MQHZ Director General Dr Quince Mwabu, after monitoring a total of 631 schools across the country, between 22nd and 28th may, the two organizations established that three quarters of rural primary schools are not ready for reopening next week.

Mr Chansa says out of 308 rural schools visited, 290 which represents 94.2% did not have sanitizers, no masks, no temperature recorders, fewer desks, were not disinfected and had poor sources of water, a situation that makes them fertile environments for spreading and contraction of the

Covid-19.

He is of the view that allowing rural primary schools to reopen when they are clearly not ready would be going against the very good and plain guidelines put in place by ministries of general education and health, aimed at fighting the corona virus.

But Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Jobicks Kalumba says the ministry is ready to open examination classes in schools on Monday.

Speaking when an American based Solon Foundation donated hand washing facilities to schools in Southern Province ahead of the opening of examination classes on Monday; Dr. Kalumba assured that schools are prepared to observe the ministry of health guidelines when schools open next month.

At the same event, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba has advised district commissioners not to misuse the donated products in fighting corona virus.

Mr.Liomba says everything that was donated towards preventing the spread of covid 19 will soon be audited.

PHOENIX FM NEWS