Mother allegedly murdered by son for attempting to resolve his marital dispute

A 43-year- old man of Lundazi district has murdered his mother by hitting her with hoe on the head after she allegedly attempted to resolve his marital dispute.

Justina Mwandila, 67, of Pondako village in Chief Phikamalaza’s area was murdered by his son Alfred Nyirongo, 43, as she attempted to intervene in a marital dispute that arose between his son and the wife.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu told Journalists in a statement yesterday that the deceased sustained a deep cut on the head and suspected fracture, and severe bleeding from ears.

Mr Lungu said the incident occurred on Thursday around 15:00 hours at Pondako village in Lundazi district.

He said the suspect repeatedly hit his mother on the head with the handle of a hoe until she stopped breathing.

“The cause of murder was as a result of an intervention that the mother to the suspect attempted to make during the dispute that arose between the wife and the son to the deceased,” Mr Lungu said.

He said Police visited the scene of crime and found the dead body lying with suspected head fractured and severe bleeding from the ears.

Mr Lungu said police managed to retrieve the hoe handle which was used to murder Mwandila.

The suspect was apprehended by his relatives with the help of members of the public and was however also assaulted in the head using the same hoe handle.

“The suspect was immediately taken to Lundazi District Hospital for treatment and is currently discharged and is in Police custody at Lundazi Police Station, while the deceased body was deposited at the Mortuary awaiting Post-mortem,” he said.