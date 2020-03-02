Police in Kitwe have arrested a woman for allegedly beating up her 8 year step son leaving him with serious injuries.

Thokozile Hachilila was picked by police after neighbours heard her beating her step son and reported the matter.

However, police had a tough time to enter the house as the woman allegedly locked the gate and switched on the security wire fence.

After several efforts, police found their way in and nabbed the woman while the boy was found locked up in a chicken run with serious injuries suffered from the beatings.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said the woman has been arrested alongside the maid.

Meanwhile, the father of the 8 year old Nathan Mukupa has appealed for justice in the matter.

Mukupa has however acknowledged that his wife has been treating his son in a cruel manner and the two had been on separation.

The 8 year boy is currently admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital while the suspect and the maid remain in police custody.