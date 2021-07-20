By Anthony Chomba

Mother of the juvenile who was allegedly caught stealing onion in a video that went viral recently, has pleaded with the nation to forgive her child.

The woman who is physically challenged who lives in Mungwi, Northern Province has however confessed that the economic hardships she is going through could be the reasons behind the child behavior.

She openly said her household is hunger stricken and that it was not her wish to have the little boy caught up in the mess.

She has regretted that the viral video has condemned her child to a hard core criminal.

She hopes to have her child taken back to school so that his mind is kept busy.

Several well-wishers have since come through to help the family and police are currently investigating a person who took the video.

