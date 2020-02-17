Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has assured members of the public that the motive behind the gassing incidences happening in the country will be revealed at an appropriate time as Police continues to gather interesting leads regarding the matter.

Mr Kampyongo said that the chemicals used in the gassing attacks have been identified adding that some were even mixed to make concoctions but could however not reveal the names of these chemicals, saying they will be used as exhibits in the courts of law.

The Home Affairs Minister disclosed that over 15 suspects have since been arrested to help the police with investigations including the ones facilitating the movement of funds to procure these substances and the source of the chemicals adding that the 14 year old boy picked in Lusaka in connection with the gassing of a school, was also providing the police with very interesting leads.